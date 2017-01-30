Nintendo Switch exclusive could land on PS4 and Xbox One

We're less than two months away from the official Nintendo Switch launch, and while the console looks to be one of the most innovative we've seen for a while, the selection of launch games isn't quite what we'd hoped for.

Luckily, there's a host of decent titles on their way to the Switch this year, including FIFA and Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers.

That last one is a Switch-exclusive, which isn't great news for Street Fighter fans who aren't planning to invest in Nintendo's upcoming console.

Related: Upcoming Nintendo Switch games 2017

But it seems all is not lost. Street Fighter series producer Yoshinori Ono spoke to IGN recently, revealing the game could eventually make its way to other platforms.

Speaking at the recent Switch launch event, he said: "If this title sells extremely well we’ll consider it... We put a lot of thought into how this can be fully enjoyed on the Nintendo Switch, so for the time being it’s only going to be on Switch."

It's far from confirmation that we'll see the new Street Fighter arrive on Xbox One or PS4, but it certainly looks like Capcom hasn't ruled it out.

Details about the game are sparse at the moment, but we know all the original fighters and bosses from the classic 90s beat-em-up are set to feature.

The game will also let you choose between classic pixel-art graphics or a more modern graphical look, and while you'll be able to play against your friends, there's also a new mode that lets you team up with a friend to take on a CPU opponent.

Related: MWC 2017

An exact release date is unconfirmed at this moment, but Ono made clear to IGN that Capcom doesn't want to wait too long after the console's launch to debut its new game.

He added: “We haven’t announced the specific date but, as you have seen, the presentation from Japan mentioned that the Switch would come out March 3rd. We would like to try to release it in close proximity of that date.”

For now, the big game that will be available from day one is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with a new Mario Kart set to debut later this year.

Stay tuned for more on upcoming Nintendo Switch games in the near future, as the console is set to launch on March 3.

WATCH: Nintendo Switch hands-on

Will you be buying a Switch? Let us know in the comments.