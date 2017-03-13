Nintendo Switch Docks won’t be in the wild anytime soon

Production of the Nintendo Switch Dock solo units aren’t going as quickly as the company had hoped.

First released in the US for $90 earlier last week, the Nintendo Switch Dock units are sold without the console itself, acting as another charging station for those wanting to play in multiple locations.

The demand was “higher than anticipated” according to Nintendo, with all available units having already sold out.

Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime confirmed to TIME that more stock will be going on sale in the US very shortly, although it remains unknown when stock will become available in Europe.

"As a company, as a philosophy, we would rather have consumers use our first-party solutions. In part because, what happens if the system falls off of where it's being secured, and all of a sudden we have a consumer with a potentially damaged unit. So we want consumers to use our solution, and that's a docking solution with the cable connected to the TV."

An additional dock for Nintendo Switch will it make it easier to charge your console at the office or in multiple rooms throughout your home.

The Dock is used to both charge the console and display games on a TV or monitor, upscaling the resolution and presenting a clearer image.

Having the ability to seamlessly transition from portable play to TV mode is an excellent feature of the Switch Dock, yet the build quality leaves something to be desired.

The interior of the Dock is nothing but hard plastic, meaning it might be easy to scratch the Switch display with continuous use, a huge oversight on Nintendo’s part.

Are you interested in a second dock for Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments.