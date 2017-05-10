Nintendo Switch Dock Set coming to the UK next month

Standalone Nintendo Switch docks will be available for purchase in the UK from next month, Nintendo has confirmed.

The ‘Nintendo Switch Dock Set’ is planned for launch on June 23 across the UK. It will contain the dock itself alongside an AC adapter and HDMI cable.

An additional dock will make it much easier to take your Switch on the go and charge it in multiple locations. For example, you might have one dock at home and another in the office.

Nintendo is yet to confirm UK pricing for the Dock Set. It retails for $89.99 in the United States, so a price point of £70 or so wouldn’t go amiss.

The Nintendo Switch is a lovely little console, working well as a home system and a portable device for on the go. We’ve lost count of the number of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe races we’ve had on the bus.

Here’s a snippet of Games Editor Brett Phipps’ review for the console:

“I’ve slowly but surely been won over by the charm of the Switch. Its versatility and accessibility make it a joy to play, particularly as a portable machine. With Nintendo swiftly addressing my biggest concern with the hardware, it’s hard to argue this console isn’t absolutely brimming with potential in the months to come.”

Will you be picking up an extra dock? Let us know in the comments.