Nintendo says Switch ‘dead pixels’ are not a defect, but affected users aren’t buying it

The brand new Switch console may be smashing sales records for Nintendo, but it appears the company might also be on the verge of setting a new high water mark for launch issues.

Following well documented issues with the left Joy-Con connectivity and the annoying knack of the dock switching people’s HDMI inputs on the big screen, a new complaint has reared its ugly head.

Hundreds of early adopters have taken to Reddit and Twitter web to complain about dead or stuck pixels that are creating dark squares on the Switch’s touchscreen.

Nintendo has claimed such an occurrence is normal on LCD screens and denied this is a defect.

"Small numbers of stuck or dead pixels are a characteristic of LCD screens,” Nintendo wrote on its support page. The Japanese giant said this was "normal and should not be considered a defect".

Nintendo has experienced the issue with its previous handheld devices. Back in 2004, there were complaints about dead pixel on the DS console.

Back then it took a similar stance, but eventually offered exchanges to affected customers.

Sentrixbq on the Nintendo Switch Reddit page (via BBC) said the issue reminded him of similar problems experienced when the PSP originally came out.

He wrote: “Reminds me of when the first PSP came out. My first one had dead pixels in the middle of the screen and I brought it back to the store I purchased it in.

“Luckily it was a big news story so they were allowing you to open up new boxes in the stores and turn on the device. I went through 3 and on the 4th got one without any visible dead pixels.”

In his review of the Nintendo Switch, TrustedReviews games editor Brett Phipps said his enjoyment of the console was undermined by lingering caveats. For some users, it appears the issue of dead pixels might be doing the same.

Is this something you’ve experienced? Will you be attempting to return your Switch? Share your feelings below.