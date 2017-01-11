Nintendo Switch price leaks tell us… we still don’t know how much the Nintendo Switch will cost

Since announcing the Nintendo Switch in October, the Japanese giant has kept us on tenterhooks when it comes to many of the important details; namely when will it go on sale and how much will it cost.

The company’s event on Friday, we assume, will fill those gaping knowledge gaps.

At least we hope it will, because the spate of recent leaks can’t seem to make their mind up on how much the hybrid console will cost.

The console is starting to show up in US retailer inventories, with a purported leak from Target (via Nintendo-Life) claiming a $299 price tag (around £244).

Meanwhile, an alleged listing from Walmart (via technobuffalo) shows it as $399 (about £326). Recent reports from Nikkei have suggested it’ll be $250 (£204).

So, *insert shrug emoji here*.

While each of these prices could pertain to the various bundle options Nintendo is likely to offer, it also goes to prove how well Nintendo has done to to keep this under wraps.

The conflicting price reports only serve to add to the intrigue, ahead of Nintendo’s big reveal in the early hours of Friday morning (4am GMT).

Not only are we expected to learn the price and release date, but the tech specs and the line up of launch games.

Hours after the event, Nintendo will hold a separate live stream when it will discuss the forthcoming games in detail.

It’s a big day for Nintendo fans and the gaming world in general. We’ll be on hand with all of the news, so keep it locked to TrustedReviews.

Nintendo Switch - First Look

What’s the pricing sweet spot for the Switch? Share your thoughts below.