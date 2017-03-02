Nintendo Switch cartridge taste test – deliberately disgusting

For the past few days, rumours have been swirling about the internet that Nintendo Switch cartridges will leave a nasty taste in your mouth.

Trusted Reviews can confirm that this is true, with 1-2 Switch’s horrible flavour yet to leave our taste buds. Myth busted, don’t lick your copy of Breath of the Wild.

The internet became obsessed with sampling Switch cartridges after Giant Bomb’s Jeff Gerstmann did so on last week’s episode of Unprofessional Fridays.

It turns out Nintendo Switch carts are made to taste awful on purpose. Nintendo has confirmed that it's done so young children and pets aren’t tempted to swallow them.

Coated with a chemical known as denatonium benzoate, the bittering agent leaves a sour taste in your mouth that lingers for hours afterwards. You’ve been warned!

