Nintendo Switch becomes fastest-selling console in Nintendo history

The Nintendo Switch has been selling out all over the place since its launch last Friday, with many fans still without one of Nintendo's new hybrid consoles.

And while those of us in the UK who failed to pre-order are pretty much out of luck at this point, North American Nintendo fans will probably have an even harder time getting their hands on the Switch.

According to Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime, who spoke to the New York Times' Nick Wingfield, Friday to Saturday sales for the console exceeded the first two-day sales figures in the Americas for any system in Nintendo history.

Related: Where to buy a Switch in the UK

What's more, it seems Switch launch title The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now the best-selling standalone launch title in Nintendo history.

Of course, comparisons to older consoles are somewhat unfair at this point, especially considering these are just launch weekend sales figures being discussed.

We also don't have solid numbers yet, with Wingfield's interview with the Nintendo of America President yet to be published.

But it bodes well for the portable console, which launched on Friday along with the new Zelda title – a game which has thus far been very well received, though there's a noticeable lack of other titles available.

Related: Nintendo Switch problems

A March launch is a change from the usual November/December launch window that most console makers adhere to, but the Switch's initial success shows a console can do well at launch regardless of the release date.

At this point, in the UK, there are very few options for those looking to pick up a Switch, with most retailers sold out.

Argos could hold the key for many, as the store doesn't have a nationwide stock and may have consoles left in some locations. You can use the site's postcode checker to see if the Switch is in-store near you.

WATCH: Nintendo Switch review in progress

Let us know in the comments if you've managed to get a Switch yet.