Nintendo Switch battery life revealed – but is it enough?

The Nintendo Switch has been revealed ahead of a March 3rd UK release date – as have final specs for the hybrid system, including its battery life.

The Switch, as you may be aware, is a console that offers both TV and portable gaming capabilities. When docked at home, longevity obviously isn't an issue, but as you'll also want to use it in handheld mode, the device's stamina comes into play.

According to Nintendo, the Switch's portable battery life will range from two-and-a-half hours (2.5 hours) up to six hours (6 hours), depending on the graphics requirements of the game being played.

In other words, you'll need to consider the Switch's battery life on a case-by-case basis – a visually rich title will probably be fine for your daily commute, but you might have to take something less demanding on a long-haul flight.

As a reference frame, Nintendo added that one of the new console's flagship titles, The Legend of Zelda, Breath of the Wild, will run for about three hours on an undocked Switch.

Is that going to be enough? We'll be putting the Switch's battery life to the test when we review it to see if Nintendo's claims hold up, so stay tuned for more information.

Watch: Nintendo Switch first look

