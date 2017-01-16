Will the Nintendo Switch come with backward compatibility for digital titles?

Nintendo fans could be gifted with backwards compatibility for their previously purchased digital content when the Nintendo Switch arrives.

We've already been informed by Nintendo of America President and COO Reggie Fils-Aimé that there's no need to be concerned about supply levels of the new console at launch.

But Fils-Aimé also took the opportunity to reassure those concerned about having to once again purchase all their beloved digital content, having shelled out for it each time Nintendo brought out a new console in the past.

The COO told Wired: "What I would say first is, we recognize that some of our most passionate fans have spent quite a bit, whether it’s with Virtual Console on Wii or Wii U, and we recognize that consumers are rightly concerned about moving to Nintendo Switch without backward compatibility.

"My comment is: Stay tuned, we understand the concern, more information to come. There’s 40-some odd days between now and launch. There are more details to come. And at that point we’ll be able to define all of those various details of that online experience."

The Switch is set to launch along with a brand new online platform, which will initially be free before changing to a paid service later in the year.

At this point, it's not clear whether the Switch, set to launch on March 3, will arrive with backwards compatibility or whether it will be added in the future.

But with a new online service, there will no doubt be opportunities to download older Nintendo titles, and many will begrudge having to buy their favourite games once again, so Nintendo would do well to roll out whatever it's got planned quickly.

With a somewhat underwhelming array of launch titles on offer, the company will need to do all it can to entice consumers, and offering backward compatibility early would go a long way towards doing just that.

The new online platform will also offer users a free monthly game download, but the game will only be available for a month.

