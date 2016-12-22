Nintendo shows off original drawings that became the stuff of Legend

Nintendo’s success in 2017 is going to rest heavily on The Legend Of Zelda franchise and reception given to Breath of The Wild for the new Switch Console.

However, the same was true 30 years ago when Nintendo released the first installment of its iconic franchise for the Famicon system in Japan.

As part of its anniversary celebrations, Nintendo has released some of the original, hand-drawn map art and level designs from the title which gave life to one of gaming’s most enduring franchises (via Develop).

The vault features drawings from both Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka and offers a unique insight into analogue game design.

There’s also a short video which you can see below.

Nintendo has yet to announce a release date for the newest installment, but we know it will not go on sale with the Switch at the end of March. We may know more after Nintendo's event on January 12.

