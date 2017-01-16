Nintendo says you’ll have no trouble getting your hands on the Switch at launch

It’s official, the eagerly awaited Nintendo Switch is just a matter of weeks away, with the hybrid console having recently been handed a March 3 release date.

Those worried that the Wii U-replacing console will be in short supply on day one need not fret, however.

Nintendo has revealed that the Switch will be readily available at launch, and not just because its £280 asking price is putting people off.

Speaking with Wired, Reggie Fils-Aime, President and Chief Operating Officer at Nintendo America, revealed ample numbers of Switch consoles are being pieced together to meet early demand.

“There will be 2 million units that will be shipped worldwide for the launch, essentially through month one,” he said.

“Two million for essentially the first month is a huge number, especially when you look and see that this is not peak seasonality.

“Our focus is making sure that the consumer who wants to buy a Nintendo Switch can buy a Nintendo Switch.”

Fils-Aime added that unprecedented demand for the recent NES Classic console has caused increased worry with gamers and forced Nintendo to readdress is supply expectations.

“I know, because I read the boards and I read the comments, that there is concern about supply. From what I’ve read, the concern seems to stem from the lack of ability to buy NES Classic,” he said.

“What happened with NES Classic is that was a situation where the global demand was well in excess of anything we had anticipated, and that’s what created shortages. The good news, at least for consumers in the Americas, is we’re going to continue to make the NES Classic available. With the ongoing level of supply, the ongoing demand is going to be met. We know the concern.”

Despite excitement surrounding the launch of the Nintendo Swift, a portable, handheld console that can be docked at home for traditional TV gaming, there are concerns around the device’s limited day one games.

At launch, just four titles will be available for early Switch adopters.

Joining the slightly uninspired Just Dance 2017 and Skylanders Imaginators, the Switch will drop alongside 1-2 Switch, a series of gimmicky mini games, and the headline-grabbing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wilds.

There will be two different Nintendo Switch consoles available at launch, one with a traditional black and grey colour scheme lining up alongside a console that pairs a black body with neon blue and red Joy-Con controllers.

