Nintendo unveils its new handheld – the 2DS XL

Nintendo has been on somewhat of a run recently, with the Nintendo Switch proving incredibly popular and launch title Zelda: Breath of the Wild smashing records.

And now, the company is hoping to add to its fortunenes with the announcement of a new handheld console in the form of the 2DS XL.

The 2DS XL is an updated version of the 2DS that comes in a larger form factor and sports a sleek new clamshell design.

As with the 2DS, the 2DS XL will run 2DS titles along with games originally made for both the 3DS and the original Nintendo DS.

However, it doesn't come with a 3D display, which means 3DS games will run on the handheld's two screens in 2D without the 3D element.

The new clamshell design means Nintendo has been able to pack in two larger screens, which the company claims are 82% bigger than on the standard 2DS.

There's also the addition of the C-stick, a feature that originally appeared on the 3DS refresh, and which gives users an added element of control over their games.

Unfortunately, it looks like you might have to wait a while to get your hands on one of Nintendo's new handhelds.

The company will release the 2DS XL on July 28, when it will be available for $149.99 (we're confirming when the device will make it to the UK and how much it will cost but that price tag works out to about £139).

That's considerably more than the original 2DS, which is currently on sale for $79.99 in the US, and around £74.99 in the UK.

But with considerably bigger screens and a new updated design, we're sure this will be another popular device for Nintendo.

Let us know what you think of the 2DS XL in the comments.