We're now less than a month away from the Nintendo Switch's official launch and the company is keen to rack up pre-orders ahead of the March 3 release.

Now, Nintendo has released a new video that gives us a closer look at the console's hardware, and goes into detail about the new Joy-Con controllers.

There's nothing revelatory here, but for those who've followed the Switch's journey thus far, the Joy-Con section provides some interesting details on how the controllers work and the various sensors included.

The infra-red motion camera on the right Joy-Con controller is particularly interesting, as Nintendo explains how it can detect not just proximity to objects, but the object's shape, too.

Even if you have been keeping up with Switch developments, the new video does a good job of breaking down the various ways in which the console can be used in both home and on-the-go situations.

And while the clip has us even more excited for the Switch launch, we're less enthused about this next bit of news.

Nintendo president and CEO Tatsumi Kimishima has spoke to Time, revealing that the Switch won't come with a web browser at launch.

The CEO said: “Since all of our efforts have gone toward making Switch an amazing dedicated video game platform, it will not support it, at least at launch.”

It's by no means a deal breaker, but with Nintendo making a lot of the Switch's Wi-Fi capabilities, having a web browser would seem like an obvious choice, especially for Wi-Fi networks that require an extra sign in via web browser.

The Switch will also come sans video streaming apps such as Netflix at first, which Nintendo has justified using similar "dedicated video game platform" language.

The Switch will launch on March 3 and is set to cost £279.99 in the UK and $299.99 in the US. It will launch alongside games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, 1, 2 Switch, I am Setsuna, and Super Bomberman R.

