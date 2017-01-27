Nintendo's German commercial for the Switch includes a toilet break

Nintendo's new home console-portable hybrid allows players to take their games on the go, and also play their games when they've got to go, as this German commercial shows.

Nintendo's latest Nintendo Switch trailer, posted on the company's German Facebook page, shows one player racing in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe while on the toilet. Whatever happened to the days of taking a good old fashioned newspaper with you?

The trailer does a good job showing off the Switch in all its playable forms, from TV to portable to Desktop mode and also includes its multiplayer potential.

Check out the trailer below:

Related: Nintendo Switch vs Wii U

I played the Switch at a recent press event and was really excited by its potential at allowing players to enjoy their games wherever they may be, but the launch lineup is a little thin, with the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild the only standout title.

Are you excited for the Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments