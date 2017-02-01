There's a lot of buzz surrounding the Nintendo Switch, but one aspect of the console that has fans worried is the launch title line-up.

At this point, the only real reason to pre-order the console is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which launches alongside the Switch on March 3.

In the latest financial results briefing, Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima has spoken about the company's strategy when it comes to software releases, addressing concerns about a paucity of decent launch titles.

He said: "Some of those who have seen this lineup have expressed the opinion that the launch lineup is weak. Our thinking in arranging the 2017 software lineup is that it is important to continue to provide new titles regularly without long gaps.

"This encourages consumers to continue actively playing the system, maintains buzz, and spurs continued sales momentum for Nintendo Switch.

"For that reason, we will be releasing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ARMS, which is making its debut on the Nintendo Switch during the first half of 2017, and Splatoon 2, which attracted consumers' attention most during the hands-on events in Japan, in summer 2017.

"We believe that these titles exemplify the concept of the Nintendo Switch, which is to be able to play anywhere with anyone and at any time, and will expand and invigorate competition between players."

It looks like Nintendo has a lot of confidence in its release schedule for 2017, and is hoping that will distract from what really does seem to be a poor launch line-up.

Elsewhere, Reuters reports that the Nintendo president also took the opportunity at the company's annual business strategy briefing to lay out Nintendo's smartphone game plans.

According to Kimishima, the company will look to release two or three smartphone games every year in order to try and bolster earnings from its games console business.

Nintendo's first mobile effort, Super Mario Run debuted on last month, and it looks like similar titles will be following in the near future.

The company announced a one-third cut to its full-year operating profit outlook this week, which it put down to inadequate console game downloads and slower sales of "amiibo" character goods.

Kimishima and co. will obviously be hoping the Switch and its mobile efforts will revive its financial standing.

Let us know what you think of Nintendo's plans in the comments.