Nintendo president hints at possible follow-up to the 3DS

The Nintendo Switch is almost upon us, and with its portable functionality, many were worried that the console's arrival would spell the end for the beloved 3DS.

But in an interview with Wired, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime reassured us that the 3DS is sticking around for the time being.

Fils-Aime said the hybrid Switch console will sit ‘side-by-side’ with its legacy handheld, adding: "They’re going to coexist just fine. We’ve done this before, managing two different systems."

Now, with the world reassured that the 3DS won't be going anywhere, Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima has hinted there could be a follow-up to the handheld console in the future.

Kimishima spoke to Japanese newspaper Kyoto Shinbun, explaining how he believes the 3DS is still relevant, seemingy suggesting there could be a sequel arriving at some point.

CEO of Japanese game industry consultancy Dr Serkan Toto tweeted the following in relation to the quote:

Just when such a device will arrive, and what it will feature is all a mystery at this point, as a 3DS successor seems to currently be an idea rather than any kind of active project.

Back in January, Fils-Aime added the "3DS has a long life in front of it,” claiming the console will continue to appeal to a different section of the market than Switch buyers.

He also revealed that Nintendo has 3DS games launching in the first two quarters of this year, so it's clear the handheld is still very much alive, and will be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

