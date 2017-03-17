Nintendo is making sure the Switch doesn't sell out again

More and more, Nintendo seems have a hit on its hands with the new Switch, which has been selling out the world over since its early March launch.

That's left many a hesitant fan without the console, but it seems those who didn't manage to get their hands on the Nintendo Switch will soon be able to pick one up.

As the Wall Street Journal reports, Nintendo is set to double its planned production of Switch units from 8 million to 16 million from April 1 this year to March 31, 2018.

It's claimed the firm has decided to increase production based on very high demand following the console's initial launch.

If the company manages to sell all those consoles, it will mean the Switch will outsell the Wii U's entire overall sales by the end of March next year.

It seems Nintendo is looking to sell a total of 2 million units by the end of this month – a target which it looks set to comfortably reach.

There's no doubt the Switch has had a strong start, so for the time being the focus will be on maintaining that momentum.

Nintendo says the hybrid console had the best-selling launch weekend in the company's history, across the Americas, Europe, and Australia.

There's no official figures as of yet, but we're expecting to hear more once the month is through so stay tuned.

Do you think Nintendo will be able to keep its success going? Let us know in the comments.