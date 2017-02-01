Nintendo has paid $5 million to get a Switch Superbowl 51 ad

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Nintendo Switch will feature in a 30-second Super Bowl advertisement on February 5.

Super Bowl spots are notoriously expensive (via NY Times), so it’s clear Nintendo is aiming to impress a large audience of mainstream consumers with this new ad.

Focusing primarily on the console itself and its flagship launch title, Breath of the Wild, we can expect the 30-second clip to make a big impact later this week. You can watch it yourself below.

The latest single by Imagine Dragons known as ‘Believer’ acts as the backing track, creatively synced with the actions on screen. It’s catchy as hell, and should get us to remember the commercial long after it airs.

The Nintendo Switch is scheduled to launch worldwide on March 3, 2017 alongside The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, 1-2 Switch and I am Setsuna.

You can check out a more extensive list of upcoming games in our full article here. Despite a weak launch line-up, there is plenty to look forward to later this year.

Are you planning on switching it up on March 3rd? Let us know in the comments.