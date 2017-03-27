Nintendo has a “Big E3” planned for 2017, says Reggie Fils-Aime

The company has ambitious plans for E3 2017, teasing its hope to showcase a variety of new games for Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime told Fox News that the company is planning for a "big E3” this year.

"E3 is always a big time for Nintendo," he said "We look at each E3 as a unique opportunity to tell our story. And we're gonna have a big E3 this year. We're going to be showcasing a variety of games."

While the executive didn’t highlight any specifics in Nintendo’s line-up, he did say a range of Switch and 3DS titles will be on display.

"I'm not gonna tell you all of the various games and all of our little secrets for E3, but I can tell you that E3 is going to be a major opportunity for us to showcase not only Nintendo Switch, but also content coming to Nintendo 3DS," he said.

During the interview Fils-Aime also commented on the current trajectory of the gaming industry, noting its focus on innovation and creativity.

"I think anyone who says they know where this industry is going is really not knowledgeable about the industry, given that at its heart, it's all about innovation and creativity," he said.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will have already launched before E3 2017 rolls around, but we can still expect more from Splatoon 2, Super Mario Odyssey and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Nintendo is likely to show off a further slate of indies for the platform, which are fast becoming a staple of the hybrid console’s library.

What games are you hoping to see on Nintendo Switch? We’d love a new Metroid Prime or F-Zero!