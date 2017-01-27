Nintendo finally drops a Switch spec sheet, but crucial details still missing

The Nintendo UK listing for the new Switch console now features a specifications section, serving up plenty of previously unreleased information.

Thanks to the page, we now know the console weighs 297g or 398g with the Joy-Con controllers attached, the latter also giving it dimensions of 102mm x 239mm x 13.9mm.

The company lists video output at 1920 x 1080 at 60-frames-per-second, while the built-in 6.2-inch capacitive LCD touchscreen display offers 720p resolution.

The battery is listed as 4210mAh, which is larger than almost all smartphones, while it’ll take 3 hours to charge from empty to full while docked and in sleep mode.

Nintendo says, battery life can ‘last for more than 6 hours,’ but it’ll vary depending on software and usage conditions. The firm also warned not to expect more than three hours while playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath into the Wild.

The company also points out: “Please note: the internal battery cannot be removed. If the battery needs to be replaced, we plan to offer paid replacement via Nintendo Customer Support.”

On the tech specs page, Nintendo says the memory expansion slot can take micro SD, SDHC and SDXC cards, although the Switch software will need to be updated out of the box to allow the latter.

Unfortunately there’s still no official confirmation on the CPU and GPU side of things, with Nintendo simply calling it a “NVIDIA customised Tegra processor.”

Will you be buying the Switch when it goes on sale next month? Share your thoughts in the comments below.