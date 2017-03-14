Nintendo finally cops to Switch Joy-Con issues – what it means for you

Nintendo has finally admitted there are issues with some of the Switch's Joy-Con controllers. Here's what it means for you.

The Nintendo Switch is off to a flying start, but the hybrid console hasn't been without its share of issues since launching.

Chief among the problems encountered by Switch owners is the fact that the device's wireless Joy-Con controllers are prone to disconnecting from the system.

Until now, Nintendo has kept mum on most of the glitches affecting the Switch, but the company appears to be changing its tune slightly.

In a recent interview with Time, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime said:

“All I can tell you is that we are aware of and have seen some of the reports. We’re asking consumers a lot of questions….we’ll look and see what the next steps are.”

A Nintendo spokesperson added: “There are no widespread technical problems, and all issues are being handled promptly, including the reports regarding the left Joy-Con Bluetooth connection.”

Which is all well and good, what does it actually mean for you?

Nintendo Switch issues – what's changed?

According to this post on reddit, Nintendo is now offering a more streamlined returns and repair process for faulty Switch units. The whole thread is well worth a read, but we've distilled the main points here.

User hoodust reports that Nintendo customer service said that the company now acknowledges a couple of the most common Switch issues – Joy-Con connectivity and docks scratching – are production problems, and that free repairs are covered under the console's one-year warranty as a result.

It appears that hoodust was dealing with Nintendo's US customer service, with repair time being quoted as two to three weeks, and the redditor cautioning that your Switch's data is likely to wiped during the repairs process, so you might want to finish The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wild before packing your console off.

We've reached out to Nintendo's UK representatives for comment and will update this article as soon as we learn more.

You can find Nintendo Switch's UK and US customer support pages via the links below.

Nintendo support: UK | US

Have you successfully had a Switch repaired or replaced? Share your experiences in the comments.