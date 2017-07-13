Nintendo announces end of New 3DS console production

Nintendo has announced it is ending production of its New Nintendo 3DS system with immediate effect.

The sudden move was announced earlier today (via Naruki) and will only affect the base model. New XL consoles will continue to be manufactured alongside the New 2DS XL.

Having only released the New 2DS XL earlier last month, Nintendo will now be focusing on larger portable systems alongside the Nintendo Switch.

If you’ve been planning on picking up the snazzy machine, now would be a good time to check up stock online and at your local retailers.

Writing in his review, Richard Easton described the New 2DS XL as “the best-value Nintendo 3DS family console to buy for everyone but the most ardent 3D fans.”

It doesn’t possess the same power as Nintendo Switch, but there is a hefty library of titles available on 3DS to dig into.

One of the most recent big exclusives is Ever Oasis, a cutesy JRPG that we described as a “real diamond in the rough” in our 8/10 review.

Are you a New 3DS owner? Let us know in the comments below.