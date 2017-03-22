Nintendo blames ‘manufacturing variation’ for Joy-Con issues, promises free fix

Nintendo says the Joy-Con connectivity problems experienced by some early adopters of its Switch console were down to a “manufacturing variation” that has now been addressed.

In a statement on Wednesday the firm says “a simple fix” has been identified for the “small number” of users affected by the signal interruption when playing with the left Joy-Con.

The statement comes after a CNET reporter revealed Nintendo had fixed his Joy-Con with a simple piece of treated, conductive foam.

This may be the ’simple fix’ Nintendo is referring to, although that hasn't been confirmed.

In its statement the company wrote: "There is no design issue with the Joy-Con controllers, and no widespread proactive repair or replacement effort is underway.

“A manufacturing variation has resulted in wireless interference with a small number of the left Joy-Con. Moving forward this will not be an issue, as the manufacturing variation has been addressed and corrected at the factory level.

"We have determined a simple fix can be made to any affected Joy-Con to improve connectivity."

The company said it is asking affected users to contact its support team to help determine whether a repair is necessary.

If that turns out to be the case, Switch owners can send the controller to Nintendo and have it back within a week.

Even though Nintendo has addressed the manufacturing variation and is promising a free fix for affected gamers, does this highlight the perils of being a loyal console early adopter? Share your thoughts below.