Best Nintendo 2DS XL deals: Pre-orders are now live in the UK. Here's all you need to know about buying Nintendo's new handheld device, including where to pre-order.

Nintendo has launched the new addition to its portable console lineup this month in the form of the Nintendo 2DS XL – and it looks like it'll keep the DS line going for at least another year or so.

The new handheld comes with a new design, larger screen, amiibo support, and a MicroSD card slot, and looks to be a decent update to the portable line.

PRE-ORDER: Nintendo 2DS XL in Black and Turquoise at Amazon for £129.99

As such, we recommend pre-ordering the device, seeing as Nintendo usually has an issue with not producing enough to meet demand.

Luckily, pre-orders have just gone live over at Amazon UK. You can pre-order the 2DS XL for £129.99 in either Black and Turquoise or White and Orange.

Amazon says the 2DS will ship on July 28, and the official Nintendo site offers some options for pre-ordering if you're stateside.

PRE-ORDER: Nintendo 2DS XL in White and Orange at Amazon for £129.99

You can also pre-order from GAME, where the 2DS XL will cost you £132.99, so if you fancy paying more for some reason, head over to the site now.

The handheld console comes with two screens that are 82% larger than the displays on Nintendo 2DS, and plays all Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS games, and most Nintendo DS games.

Unfortunately, there's no 3D support, so games will run in 2D – but seeing as 3D isn't used all that much any more, it's far from a deal-breaker.

The device is set to go on sale in the US for $150, and we'll keep you updated with any other pre-order information in the coming weeks.

Let us know if you pre-order in the comments.