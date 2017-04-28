2DS vs 2DS XL: Which handheld should you buy?

To the surprise of us all at TrustedReviews, Nintendo has announced an all new system in its 3DS family of consoles. Following in the footsteps of its 3DS XL and 2DS designs, the 2DS XL could be the definitive version of the popular handheld.

Now all these different variants can get a little confusing, so we’ve ahead and explained the core differences between Nintendo’s original 2DS console and its upcoming older sibling.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Nintendo 2DS XL including details on price, games, processing power, amiibo functionality and more.

2DS vs 2DS XL Price - How much are they?

Set to launch on July 28, 2017, the 2DS XL will retail for $149.99 in the US, which equates roughly to £139 in the UK at the time of writing.

That’s considerably more than the original 2DS, which released at £99.99 and can currently be picked up for much less at most retailers. That being said, the 2DS XL is a very different and more accomplished machine.

2DS vs 2DS XL Screens - How big are they?

The Nintendo 2DS XL has considerably larger and brighter screens than its predecessor, enhanced by improved processing power found in other New 3DS systems.

On the flipside, the 2DS sports a 3.53 inch display on the top screen and 3.02 inches on the bottom.

2DS vs 2DS XL 3D - Any support?

As the name suggests, neither of the systems support 3D. Considering no titles nowadays actually require the feature, it’s not much of a big deal.

2DS vs 2DS XL Games - Any exclusives?

The 2DS XL will be capable of supporting ‘New’ titles such as Xenoblade Chronicles 3D. Beyond this, both systems will support all physical and digital games available on the system.

It’s worth noting that 2DS XL owners may see a performance boost on certain titles that have previously struggled on the original hardware such as Hyrule Warriors: Legends and Pokemon Sun and Moon.

2DS vs 2DS XL Amiibo Support - How does it work?

The original 2DS only supports the scanning of amiibo for compatible games through the NFC Reader, which is sold separately for £18.99. 2DS XL works in the same way as the New 3DS XL. You need only pop the figurine on the bottom screen to scan it into your game.

2DS vs 2DS XL Verdict - Which is better?

The Nintendo 2DS XL is shaping up to be the definitive version of Nintendo’s handheld. With improved processing power, larger displays and built in amiibo-support, those yet to invest in a 3DS system will benefit by waiting until July 28.

However, the 2DS is still a perfectly capable system, especially for smaller-handed gamers and young children. It may lack certain games, amiibo support and the additional c-stick, but it’s still a fine old handheld. We’ll have more hands-on impressions when the 2DS XL comes our way soon.