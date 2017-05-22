Nike's new Apple Watch bands are the perfect match for fashion-conscious runners

Nike has announced another crop of bands for the Apple Watch, designed to pair perfectly with the new Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit runners.

The four colours are based on the same “day to night” concept as the shoes, and are “inspired by a shade of the sky, from dawn to dusk.”

They’re white (dawn), blue (day), pinkish purple (sunset) and dark blue (dusk).

Apparently, by matching trainers with watch straps, the range allows runners to make a statement “for the first time” about the time of day they most enjoy running.

As with other bands in the Nike range the flexible fluoroelastomer material offers a strong and lightweight solution, while the perforated design promises ventilation and good sweat management.

The bands will be available for $49.00 starting on June 1, the same date as the shoes themselves. There’s no news yet on international availability.

Last month the firm introduced the Nike Lab version of the Apple Watch, which was little more than a new band with “NikeLab Innovation x Innovators logo” on the inside.

Is colour co-ordination important to your fitness regimen? Drop us a line in the comments below.