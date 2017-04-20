Nike hails new Apple Watch NikeLab edition… wait, it’s just a new band

Nike has announced a new iteration of the Apple Watch 2 Nike+ edition, but don’t be getting your hopes up as pertains to new features.

The Apple Watch NikeLab is essentially a Space Grey Apple Watch 2 combined with a “neutral toned” style and a light bone/black coloured band.

The Apple Watch NikeLab edition also includes that not-so-sought-after “NikeLab Innovation x Innovators logo” on the inside of the band.

NikeLab is dubbed the “company’s collaborative innovation platform,” but there's not an awful lot of innovation on show here.

Beyond the strap everything else remains the same as the Nike+ Edition. It offers deep integration with the Nike+ Run Club app as well as exclusive Siri commands.

As with other Apple Watch Series 2 devices, there’s now dedicated GPS and water resistance to 50 minutes. It also packs watchOS 3.

It’s available in limited quantities and is available from April 27 on Nike.com

There's no word on the price tag, but we'd imagine it'll be around the same as Apple Watch Nike+, which starts at $369/£369.

Does this NikeLab edition push you towards and Apple Watch purchase? Share your thoughts in the comments below.