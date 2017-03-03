NieR: Automata is coming to PC this month after all

The PC version of NieR: Automata will launch via Steam on March 17, Square Enix has announced.

Coming just a week after the PS4 version, PC players won’t have to wait long to play Platinum Games’ latest epic.

The release date was previously teased in a trailer posted by Square Enix that was suddenly removed from the internet.

In addition to the release date, we also have the minimum and recommended specs needed to run the game.

Minimum Specs

OS: Windows 7 64-bit / Windows 8.1 64-bit / Windows 10 64-bit (32-bit OS not supported)

CPU: Intel Core i3 2100 or higher, AMD A8-6500 or higher

Memory: 4GB or higher free space

Hard-Disk / SSD: 50GB or higher

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 VRAM 2GB or higher / AMD Radeon R9 270X VRAM 2GB or higher

Sound Card: DirectX 11 or higher

Communication Environment: Broadband or higher

Screen Resolution: 1280×720

DirectX: DirectX 11

Other: Mouse, Keyboard, Gamepad (XInput-only)

Recommended Specs

OS: Windows 8.1 64-bit / Windows 10 64-bit (32-bit OS not supported)

CPU: Intel Core i5 4670 or higher, AMD A10-7850K or higher

Memory: 8GB or higher free space

Hard-Disk / SSD: 50GB or higher

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 VRAM 4GB or higher / AMD Radeon R9 380X VRAM 4GB or higher

Sound Card: DirectX 11 or higher

Communication Environment: Broadband or higher

Screen Resolution: 1920×1080

DirectX: DirectX 11

Other: Mouse, Keyboard, Gamepad (XInput-only)

Tom Regan recently had a chance to play NieR: Automata. Here’s what he thought:

“Context is a wonderful thing, isn’t it? After Square and Platinum dropped gamers into NieR: Automata blind with a confusing but action packed first demo, this second hands on showed a glimpse of the ambitious story-led game that I’d been desperately hoping for.”

NieR: Automata is set to launch for PS4 on March 10. The PC version will follow on March 17.

Source: Gematsu