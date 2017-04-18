NieR Automata DLC has you battle the CEO of Square Enix

Square Enix has announced the first batch of downloadable content for NieR: Automata and it’s as crazy as you might expect.

Announced over the easter weekend during a livestream featuring game director Yoko Taro, the content will add new bosses and costumes to the JRPG.

Titled “3C3C1D119440927,” the DLC pack will launch in Japan for 1500 yen on May 2. While confirmed for North America and Europe, a date is yet to emerge.

The highlight of the content pack appears to be boss battles with Square Enix CEO Yosuke Matsuda and Platinum Games CEO Kenichi Sato. It’s utterly mental and we love it.

The outlandish boss battles can be found in three optional coliseums and additional side-quests that can be completed to unlock costumes for 2B, 9S and A2 inspired by the original Nier.

Fans of the 2010 JRPG will likely recognise the aesthetic of each character, and the fact that 2B’s entire butt is visible in her outfit. Whatever floats your boat, Yoko Taro.

If you’ve managed to finish everything NieR: Automata has to offer this DLC seems like a perfect way jump back into the action.

Those who are yet to pick up Platinum Games' latest are certainly missing out. It’s one of the finest titles of the year with excellent gameplay and a compelling narrative set on a broken vision of Earth dominated by hostile alien robots.

Will you be picking up this DLC? Let us know in the comments.