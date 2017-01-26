Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom could well be the cutest JRPG to come in 2017, blending a gorgeous Studio Ghibli-infused visual style with some interesting gameplay mechanics. The first game has become a modern classic on PS3, telling an endearing, tragic and oftentimes hilarious tale. You also had a camp sidekick with an infectious Welsh accent. Tidy, Ollie boy!

Ni No Kuni 2 Latest News – PC version confirmed

Bandai Namco has announced that Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom is coming to PC as well as PS4. This will be the first game in the franchise to hit PC. We are yet to hear anything about the first title coming to PC, most likely due to licensing problems with Studio Ghibli.

Polygon also has a tiny snippet of new gameplay, which you can check out below:

What is Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom?

Developed by Level 5, Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom once again transports us to a magical world that feels straight from the frames of a Studio Ghibli production.

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom release date – When is it coming out?

Ni No Kuni 2 is scheduled to launch in 2017 for PS4. We've already seen the game’s English version in trailers, meaning the localisation is well underway. Hopefully we'll have a concrete date soon.

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom story – What’s it about?

Revenant Kingdom focuses on the young ruler of Ding Dong Dell known as King Evan Pettiwhisker Tildrum. This fox-eared, hot-headed ruler has found himself the victim of a coup, and must reclaim his kingdom. He’ll do this with the help of Roland, a visitor from another world.

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom gameplay – How does it play?

The open-world mechanics introduced in Wrath of the White Witch will remain untouched in Revenant Kingdom, teaming our young protagonist with a band of explorers as they set out to complete quests to reclaim the throne. Players can explore a variety of towns and dungeons scattered across the world, conversing with NPCs and fending off monsters. This sense of scale is something we’d love to see improved upon, which was already impressive in the first game.

Wrath of the White Witch’s battle system was challenging yet simple, pitting Ollie against some gargantuan bosses as he assembled a team of lovably daft creatures to fight alongside him. It seems our main character this time around is also building up a team, so hopefully some of the mechanics remain the same. We've only seen a few glimpses of gameplay thus far, but this certainly seems to be the case.

The level of customization in previous games associated with your collection of “familiars” was really fun, and encouraged exploration of the open world in search of new things to tame. Seeing this system return is pretty likely, perhaps in a more refined and expanded form. Revenant Kingdom will also retain the robust sidequest system of hunts, errands and cutesy sidestories used to flesh out the world of Ding Dong Dell.

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom Trailers – How does it look?

Revenant Kingdom has had two trailers since its reveal in 2015, both of which were shown at PlayStation Experience.

Ni No Kuni 2 - Things We’d Like to See

Better voice acting

The majority of Ni No Kuni’s voice acting was lovingly camp, fitting well within its fantasy aesthetic. That being said, it was incredibly corny at times, failing to convey the seriousness of certain scenes. We’d love to see Ni No Kuni 2 give the surrounding world a more believable voice, going beyond playful fantasy by creating a setting that can balance its light-hearted tone with more weighty scenes. Welsh accents are still welcome, obviously.

More involved combat

The practice of capturing and sending out Familiars was integral to Ni No Kuni’s battle system, and it’d be great to see it return in the sequel. However, we’d also love our heroes themselves to be more involved. Instead of running around in circles commanding others, why not thrust the young prince and his friends into battle, slashing away at monsters with fantastical new skills. The ability to swap out and customise different party members would be welcome, too.

Crossover into the real world.

Wrath of the White Witch started off in the real world before transporting our young protagonist into a magical land. Level-5 could always do the opposite with Revenant Kingdom, plunging the hot-headed prince into our own reality as he struggles to take back his kingdom. It’d give his character an additional layer of substance while creating some hilarious out-of-this-world moments as he struggles to deal with a completely alien environment. They only worry is how such a departure would tie into the current mythos.

What do you think of Ni No Kuni 2 so far? Sound off in the comments below.