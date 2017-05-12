NHS Cyber Attack: The NHS has been targeted by a ransomware attack and its IT and phone systems in five areas across the UK are down. Here's what we know so far about the hack.

The NHS has been hit by a large-scale cyber attack, with hackers demanding the equivalent of $300 (~£235) in Bitcoin to rid the computers of the Wanna Decryptor malware, which is widely thought to the be the strain involved.

As the image above indicates, it now appears to be affecting the NHS across the board, with phone lines, websites and IT systems down for both hospitals and GP practices down across the country

According to at least one local newspaper, The Blackpool Gazette, GPs are now using pen and paper as a result of their computer systems being taken offline.

Earlier today, news of the attack first surfaced on Twitter.

Verified user Dr Ben White subsequently sharing the following snap of the ransomware screen seen by NHS staff.

The social media reports have also since been confirmed by the NHS, with the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust releasing the following statement:

“Today (Friday, 12 May 2017), the trust has experienced a major IT problem, believed to be caused by a cyber attack.

“Immediately on discovery of the problem, the trust acted to protect its IT systems by shutting them down; it also meant that the trust’s telephone system is not able to accept incoming calls.

“The trust is postponing all non-urgent activity for today and is asking people not to come to A&E - please ring NHS111 for urgent medical advice or 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency.

“To ensure that all back-up processes and procedures were put in place quickly, the trust declared a major internal incident to make sure that patients already in the trust’s hospitals continued to receive the care they need.”

NHS hospitals are also issuing advisories on social media, with GP practices also understood to be affected by the attack.

In total, 16 NHS organisations across five parts of the country are affected by the cyber attack.

The areas affected are:

London

Blackburn

Nottingham

Cumbria

Hertfordshire

The NHS' online arm, NHS Digital, has issued a statement saying that it does not believe patient data has been accessed as a result of the attack.

It's understood that the UK's National Cyber Security Centre and National Crime Agency are working with NHS Digital.

While it'll likely be some time until we know for sure who's behind the attack, early online speculation points to it likely being linked to the Telefónica hack reported earlier today.

That's all we know for now, but stay tuned, as we'll update this post with more information as and when it becomes available.

Watch: Who's to blame when robot cars kill?

What sort of unspeakable cretin would hack the NHS? Share your thoughts in the comments below.