NFL Draft 2017 UK Time: All you need to know about catching the 2017 NFL Draft in the UK, whether you want to watch it on your TV or live stream it online – we've even found a legit way to live stream the NFL Draft for free!

It seems like only yesterday the New England Patriots were busy completing the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history over the Atlanta Falcons.

The win not only cemented the Pats as the ultimate modern dynasty – and elevated coach/quarterback duo Bill Belichick and Tom Brady to undistibuted GOAT status – but shoved a firm two fingers in the face of unholy league Commissioner Roger Goodell in the process.

Just for good measure.

Time in the NFL rarely stands still, however, and while the 2017/18 American football season may still be a few months away, this year's NFL Draft is now upon us.

Taking place from April 27-29, the NFL Draft 2017 schedule is divvied up as follows on the basis of US Eastern Standard Time.

NFL Draft 1st Round: Thursday April 27

Thursday April 27 NFL Draft 2nd and 3rd Rounds: Friday April 28

Friday April 28 NFL Draft 4th-to-7th Rounds: Saturday April 29

All eyes are of course on the big first round of the NFL Draft, as Texas A&M defensive standout Myles Garrett goes up against the likes of top QB prospect DeShaun Watson (Clemson) for the honour of being selected number one – and all the money that goes with the distinction.

Yes, these are heady times for a few select young athletes, and if you want to follow all the action from the NFL Draft 2017 live, we're here to help.

Related: Madden NFL 17 review

What time is the NFL Draft 2017 on UK TV? And can I live stream it for free?

Let's start with the bad news first.

UK timings for the 2017 NFL Draft aren't all that socialable, with the most intriguing announcements taking place in our wee hours.

Should you wish to burn the midnight oil to witness a handful of 21-year-old instantly become richer than you'll ever be, here are the UK times for the 2017 NFL Draft.

All the action will be broadcast at these UK times via Sky Sports:

1st Round, Fri April 28: 1am BST on Sky Sports 2 (8pm EST, April 27)

1am BST on Sky Sports 2 (8pm EST, April 27) 2nd Round, Sat April 29 : 12am BST on Sky Sports 2 (9pm EST, April 28)

: 12am BST on Sky Sports 2 (9pm EST, April 28) 3rd-7th Rounds, Sat April 29: from 5pm BST Sat (12pm EST) on Sky Sports Xtra via SkySports.com

As Sky has exclusive TV rights for UK coverage of the 2017 NFL Draft, that means your online live streaming options are rather limited, but it's not impossible.

Sky Sports subscribers simply need to download either the Sky Go or Sky Sports Mobile TV app and login with their account details to catch the Draft action on pretty much any device imaginable.

Learn more and download Sky Go here

Learn more and download Sky Sports Mobile TV here

The same is true from watching on a PC. Just head to the Sky Sports website, login, and navigate your way to the appropriate channel.

If you don't have a Sky Sports contact, there are also options – in fact, we're saving the best for last.

The Sky Sports Mobile TV app we just mentioned will let you sign up for mobile device-only viewing rights from £4.99 a month, while Sky's NOW TV on-demand streaming service will give you TV, desktop, laptop and mobile access for £6.99 a day or £10.99 a week – the latter will cover the entire NFL Draft and a handful of tasty Champions League semi-final matches to boot!

Buy Now: NOW TV Sky Sports pass

But wait, we promised you a free NFL Draft streaming option, too, didn't we?

Well, you're in luck. Right now, you can enjoy a complimentary trial of NFL Game Pass for over a month – sign up and get access to a wide range of NFL content (including the Draft and the Hard Knocks documentary series) for absolutely nothing.

Just remember to cancel before June 15, 2017 if you don't want to pay for your subscription.

Free Trial: NFL Game Pass

Or, you know, sod it and just play some Zelda on your new Nintendo Switch instead...

Your call ;)

Will you be following this year's NFL Draft? What do you make of the number one pick situation? Share your thoughts in the comments below.