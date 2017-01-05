Next week's massive Nintendo Switch event is now a double header

Nintendo has announced plans to offer an additional “in-depth look" at the games announced during next week’s Switch console presentation.

Following the eagerly anticipated event on January 13, Nintendo has promised an additional ‘Treehouse Live' stream on YouTube and Twitch hours later.

Related: Nintendo Switch - All the latest

While the main event will take place at 4am UK time, the live games-focused broadcast will take place at 2:30pm in the UK.

Today’s news makes next week an enticing double-header for those eyeing the Switch as their next console purchase.

While the first event will likely see Nintendo announce games and feature demonstrations for launch titles, we’re also expecting to hear final details on the spec sheet, the price and release date.

Friday, it seems, will go into the nitty gritty on the games, with more extended discussions, perhaps with developers and publishers.

So far, we know there’ll be a new Mario game, as well as the long-awaited The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The console’s announcement video also showed an NBA 2K game and Skyrim.

We know the likes of Activision, Sega, Codemasters, EA, Capcom, Ubisoft, Telltale and plenty more are partnering with Nintendo, so we can expect plenty in the way of new game announcements next week.

The Switch will go on sale before the end of March and, in the meantime, Nintendo will be taking the hybrid home/portable console on a mini tour around the United States.

Nintendo Switch: First Look

Have you already allocated a portion of your 2017 tech budget to the Switch? Or will you need Nintendo to convince you next week? Share your thoughts below.