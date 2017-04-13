All new Link amiibo coming later this year

Nintendo has announced three all new amiibo variants of The Legend of Zelda’s Hero of Time, Link.

Announced during yesterday’s Nintendo Direct presentation, the three unique figures will launch on June 23 in North America and Europe.

Modelled on the iconic character’s appearance from Majora’s Mask, Twilight Princess and Skyward Sword, they follow in the footsteps of three similar products released last year. Some of which, have become exceedingly rare.

All three of the amiibo will be compatible with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, although it remains unknown what their purpose will be. The game’s official guidebook highlights legendary outfits that are currently impossible to unlock, so that’s a safe assumption of what's in store.

During the presentation Nintendo also announced the final three amiibo in the Super Smash Bros line of figurines.

Two variants of Cloud, Bayonetta and Fire Emblem’s Corrin will be available from July 21. A version of Super Smash Bros for Nintendo Switch remains unconfirmed, but perhaps we’ll see a reveal at E3 2017?

Have you fallen victim to the amiibo craze?