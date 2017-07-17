New WhatsApp feature could give Apple’s iMessage a run for its money

Slowly but surely, WhatsApp is transforming from the simplest messaging tool on the block into a feature-rich app that can go toe-to-toe with the best of ‘em.

Following the recent additions of GIF-sharing, photo albums and expanded file sharing, the Facebook-owned company is testing in-app YouTube playback.

Some iOS beta testers are now enjoying the feature, which makes it possible to watch videos without leaving the application.

Better still, the video will being playing picture-in-picture giving users the chance to watch the video in a small window, while doing other things within the app.

You can see it below in the image from @WABetaInfo (via Neowin).

The current version of the app will open the YouTube app or, if the official portal is not installed, a web browser.

The feature, should it ever be built out into the main app, will give Apple’s iMessage a run for its money.

However, it is by no means certain WhatsApp users will be receiving the feature any time soon.

The ability to edit and delete messages have both been tested by WhatsApp in past preview versions and both are still absent from the main app.

Is WhatsApp your messaging app of choice? Or is it just something you use out of necessity to communicate across iOS and Android? Drop us a line with your thoughts in the comments below.