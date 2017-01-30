New watchOS beta will make Apple Watch owners far less obnoxious

Apple has released a new watchOS developer beta that introduces the highly-necessary, less-antisocial Theater Mode.

First tipped back in December, Theatre Mode will disable the ‘rise to wake’ feature, while also halting illumination for notifications.

Instead wearers will simply receive haptic feedback whenever a notification comes through. If users want to wake the screen, they can tap the watch face (via AppleInsider).

Related: Apple Watch 2 review

The feature, which lands for developers in watchOS 3.2 today, solves the problem of unwanted illuminations even when the phone itself is stowed away.

Also arriving within the beta was the SiriKit platform, which hit iPhone and iPad users with the launch of iOS 10.

The feature will extend Siri’s functionality on the Apple Watch, by enabling developers to integrate third-party apps.

The new beta for Apple Watch comes a week after Apple launched iOS 10.3 for developers and the public. That software update enabled a Find My AirPods feature within the Find My iPhone app.

A further macOS Sierra Update brought the Night Shift feature that first arrived within iOS 9.3.

Have you snagged an Apple Watch 2 yet? Or are you still on the fence about the merits of smartphones? Share your thoughts in the comments below.