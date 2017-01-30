New voice ordering will suit even the most picky Starbucks customers

Starbucks has announced new functionality for its mobile app that will enable customers to request items and complete orders using only their voice.

The new My Starbucks Barista service will sit with inside the current mobile app and will process even the most complex voice commands from customers who want their drink ready as soon as they walk into the store.

So even if you’re one of those awkward so-and-sos who order a “double upside down macchiato, half decaf with room and a splash of cream in a grande cup,” the app will know what you’re on about.

Users will see when the order will be ready for connection and at which, previously selected, location.

The feature, which will be rolling out gradually on iOS, Android and Amazon Alexa enabled devices. iOS owners get first dibs with 1,000 users chosen to trial the voice ordering tool.

The new Alexa Skill will even remember customers’ favorite drinks. This will make reordering ‘usual’ delights simple, simply by stating “Alexa order my Starbucks.”

Both new tools are extensions of Starbucks’ Mobile Order & Pay device which has already arrived on iOS and Android.

