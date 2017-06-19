The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is fast approaching and we’ve got a couple of nuggets of information to pass on, on this red hot Monday.

The good news? It seems Samsung might be ready to launch the device at an event in New York, as soon as mid-August.

The news, courtesy of South Korean site The Bell, suggests Samsung won’t be waiting until the IFA 2017 show in early September.

The not so good news? It’s looking even less likely Samsung will be able to include a feature plenty of folks were beginning to get excited about.

According to a post on Weibo (via SamMobile), Samsung has been unable to perfect the in-display optical fingerprint sensor previously rumored. While this has been previously rumoured, we now have our first inkling as to the specific problem.

According to the report, implementation of the feature caused uneven brightness on the display and Samsung hasn’t yet figured out how to rectify it.

Allegedly, the portion of the display hosting the optical fingerprint sensor appeared brighter than the rest of the display.

The lack of the feature could give the iPhone 8 a leg-up on Samsung’s S Pen-enabled device.

The most recent reports suggested that Apple, although it too has struggled with the breakthrough tech, had finally cracked it.

Are you willing to give the Galaxy Note range another shot with this year's edition? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.