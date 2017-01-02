New Samsung Galaxy A phones bring upgrades and a big Galaxy S8 clue

Samsung has announced a refreshed Galaxy A line-up that introduces Type-C USB connectivity for the first time in the range.

The inclusion of the fast charging, reversible tech is likely to confirm its widely-tipped place within the Galaxy S8, likely to arrive next month.

The 2017 Galaxy A3, Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A7 also include IP68 dust/waterproof certification - a feature usually received for Samsung’s flagship handsets.

The 5.7-inch A7 has a 1080p Super AMOLED display and a 3600mAh battery pack, while the 5.2-inch A5 has a 3,000mAh battery.

Both handsets are rocking a 1.9GHz octa-core processor with 3GB RAM, while boasting 16-megapixel front and rear cameras and 32GB of built-in storage.

The smaller Galaxy A3 has a 4.7-inch 720p display, a 1.6GHz oct-core processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage. There’s an 13/8 megapixel cameras and a 2350mAh battery.

All three devices have advanced microSD functionality that enables storage to be topped up by up to 256GB. They also have a more premium metal frame with 3D glass, classing up the build somewhat.

They all support Samsung Pay and have fingerprint sensors too.

Unfortunately, despite Android 7.0 Nougat’s release way back in August, all three of these handsets will arrive running 2015’s Android Marshmallow.

All three are available in Black Sky, Gold Sand, Blue Mist and Peach Cloud and will go on sale in Russia early on this month, prior to a global rollout.

The A3 is priced at €329 while the A5 is €429. We're yet to learn the price of the Galaxy A7, while UK pricing on all three is yet to be confirmed.

