New report reveals just how few of your hundred apps you actually use

If you’re like us, you’ll have hundreds of apps filling up your smartphone.

While certain apps get regular use, many like the recent Faceapp fad grab your attention for a couple of days before been resigned to the ranks of forgotten filler, clogging up some rarely opened folder.

So, how many of those 143 apps taking up space on your smartphone do you actually use? Well, according to new research, on average we use just 10 of our downloaded apps on a daily basis, and 30 different apps per month.

This monthly figure equates to just a third of the installs on any one device.

“For all countries analysed, the average smartphone user used over 30 apps per month. Apps have successfully worked their way into dozens of the tasks that we perform each month,” the report by App Annie states.

Related: Best iPhone apps

“On average, between one-third and one-half of the app on users’ phones were used each month. User retention and re-engagement remain key to any app strategy.”

The report adds: “Consumers have spoken: By and large, they prefer to manage their lives through apps. For many industries, apps are increasingly becoming a must-have.”

Interestingly, iPhone owners were found to launch more apps per day than those with an Android device, although Android users spent on average more time utilising gaming apps.

“Among the 10 apps used per day, there is a wide range in terms of how frequently they are used,” the report states. “Apps are satisfying user needs with different tempos, from daily to monthly.”

Thanks to pre-installed services such as Safari and Google, apps that fall into the utilities and tools categories led the charge of most-used on a daily basis along with social and communication services such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Snapchat.

WATCH: Google Pixel vs iPhone 7

Which apps do you most regularly use? Let us know in the comments below.