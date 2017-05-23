New iPad Pro design teased in fresh concept renders

It’s looking more and more likely that Apple is going to show off a 10.5-inch version of the iPad Pro that will sit alongside the 12.9- and 9.7-inch versions of the tablet line-up – and we've glimpsed what it might look like.

Trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the Silicon Valley based company will show off their latest tablet – the iPad Pro 2 – at WWDC next month. Now we have a good idea of what the new tablet could look like thanks to renders from Benjamin Geskin, a digital artist best known for his flash renders depicting what unannounced tech products are going to look like.

It's important to note, however, that this isn't necessarily Apple's final design, but a render based on leaks. So although it's an interesting glimpse at what Apple's next iPad might look like, you should take the design with a pinch of salt:

Geskin is certain that the new 10.5 inch iPad will not be free of bezels in the way that he expects the iPhone 8 to, but instead features reduced bezels on all four sides of the device. The tablet is also expected to abandon the mechanical home button in favour for the pressure sensitive sensor on the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

Rumours had previously suggested that the 10.5 inch version of the iPad would be crammed into the space of the 9.7 inch version. However, in order for this to be possible, the user would have to be able to access Touch ID through the display, a design change that phone makers are still struggling to crack. Perhaps that’s a feature that will be seen with the iPhone 8 later this year.

Are you looking forward to the 10.5 inch iPad? Let us know in the comments.