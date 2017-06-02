Is a rose gold Galaxy S8 in the works?

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ may be getting a new colour iteration, at least if purported new press renders are to be believed.

Pictures of a rose gold S8 have appeared on the Chinese social network Weibo, via PriceRaja, showing off the 6.2-inch S8+ variant sporting a light rose gold finish.

It's worth noting the original post on Weibo now seems to be unavailable, so take these renders with a pinch of salt.

Related: Samsung Galaxy S8 review

However, it’s not uncommon for Samsung to release new colours of its flagship phones after the initial launch, with the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge receiving new colour options post-launch – Pink Gold being a highlight.

If these renders are real, then it seems Samsung has decided to change its colouring for the pink variants of its phonem with the S8 renders being a brighter model overall.

Do you want to see a rose gold coloured S8 and S8+? Let us know in the comments.