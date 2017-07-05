New Pixel XL 2 concept shows off possible design

There have been numerous rumours surrounding the Google Pixel 2, the follow-up to last year's Pixel phone.

First, Google's hardware head, Rick Osterloh told Android Pit: "You can count on us to follow [the Pixel]. You can count on a successor this year, even if you don't hear a date from me now."

Following that revelation, we started hearing rumours that we'd see three different devices: a Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2, and a mysterious larger device.

Now, it seems the word is that Google will be sticking with just the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, and while many expected HTC to manufacture both, recent rumours have it that LG will actually be manufacturing the XL 2.

That came via 9to5Google, which spotted a bug entry on the Android Issue Tracker from March, which was reported by an LG employee.

Someone at Google then asked for the bug to be moved to thread: Android > Partner > External > LGE > Taimen > power, with the “LGE” likely standing for “LG Electronics.”

If accurate, we can expect to see LG produce the larger model of the Pixel 2, while HTC is likely to still be manufacturing the standard version.

And now, Concept Creator has taken this idea and run with it, producing a video showing off what it thinks the Pixel XL 2 could look like.

According to the video description, "The Google Pixel 2 XL will be the bigger version of the Google Pixel 2. It will get the Display from LG and the design will have some similarity between the LG G6 and the Google Pixel 1."

How Concept Creator knows this remains unclear, so take it all with a pinch of salt for the time being.

But we are impressed with the YouTube channel's attempt to render what the Pixel XL 2 could look like, taking cues from recent leaks to create the design in the video.

The concept shows an almost full-screen design, that's based on the rumoured 5.99-inch display listed in a recent benchmark leak.

There's also a redesigned rear panel shown off on the concept, while the creators neglected to include a dual-camera setup which seems odd.

As mentioned, for now, there's been no official word from Google on the specs or design, so these concept designs are certainly not official by any means.

Let us know what you think of the rumours in the comments.