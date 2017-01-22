New photos allegedly show HTC smartwatch

Rumours of an HTC smartwatch, codenamed 'Halfbeak', have been doing the rounds since early 2014, with a few images leaking out here and there.

Last October we got a good look at what appeared to be the unannounced smartwatch courtesy of Chinese social media site Weibo, sparking speculation that it may have been close to launch.

But we've heard nothing concrete since, and with CES 2017 now out the way, it seems we're no closer to seeing the watch arrive.

Now, new images which seem to show the watch have surfaced, once again on Weibo (via UberGizmo), and it doesn't look like a whole lot has changed since the last time we saw the device in question.

The photos show the same round face design, along with the red and black strap that we saw the last time some purported leaks appeared.

There's also the Under Armour logo on the bottom of the watch, along with the heart rate sensor, which suggests the device will be geared in some way towards fitness.

The watch is expected to come with a 360 x 360 resolution, though just what else HTC has in-store remains unclear at this moment.

As does whether the company will actually bring the product to market, seeing as it hasn't yet officially announced the wearable.

In 2015, HTC’s CEO Peter Chou told CNET: “We try to be very careful instead of just putting out whatever, so we keep working on it,” which could explain the delay in getting the device to market.

But with MWC set to get underway at the end of February, there's every chance we could finally see the smartwatch launched, so stay tuned.

Let us know what you make of the photos in the comments.