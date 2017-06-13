New OnePlus 5 photo teases awesome black-and-white capture

OnePlus has released yet another OnePlus 5 camera sample, in a clear bid to boost hype for the upcoming smartphone.

Phone buyers are increasingly keen on ensuring that their new handset is capable of solid photography. That explains why OnePlus is making much of the soon-to-be-announced OnePlus 5’s snapping potential. Earlier this month, OnePlus revealed a camera sample showing impressive performance in low-light conditions – and now we’ve got another snap to chew over.

OnePlus CEO and co-founder Pete Lau has posted another image taken on a OnePlus 5 online. The image, which was published on Chinese social media site Weibo, depicts a man standing by some water with several boats in the background.

Check it out:

As you can see, the photograph is in black and white, which lends credence to rumours that the OnePlus 5 will feature two cameras, one of which will feature a monochrome sensor. This monochrome sensor will supposedly be used for black-and-white photography, as well as providing additional detail in colour shots taken using the RGB sensor.

Excitingly, the image is actually very impressive. Aside from being well composed, there’s lots of detail in the foreground, as well as a level of depth of field you wouldn’t normally expect from a smartphone. The image is sharp, low on noise, and has plenty of contrast. However, we should note that the image has been stripped of EXIF data, and it’s not clear whether any post-capture editing has taken place.

For the OnePlus 5, OnePlus has teamed up with French firm DxO, which develops image processing software. It’s expected that the OnePlus 5 camera will be one of the key marketing points for the phone’s launch – due June 20, 2017.

What would you like to see from the OnePlus 5? Let us know in the comments.