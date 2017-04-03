New OnePlus 3 and 3T update to bring these new features

Underdog smartphone maker OnePlus has revealed a host of incoming features for its Oneplus 3 and 3T handsets.

An update to its OxygenOS will introduce a gaming ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode, which will lock the capacitive navigation buttons to make it impossible to accidentally trigger them during gameplay. That’s going to particularly useful for playing in landscape mode, when it’s all too easy to nudge the wrong part of the handset.

There’s also going to be a feature called Secure Box, which will keep files like pictures, videos and other media safe inside a pin-locked digital vault.

The Chinese firm is also making an effort to keep up with mobile payments by introducing a Quick Pay feature in India – although it’s going to be a QR-based system, which involves scanning a code on a receipt before entering payment details and a pin into an app. It’s a little less secure and convenient than your average tap-and-pay app.

A automatic Night Mode joins the line-up, which will intuitively change screen settings when it gets dark or in the morning in low light. The app tray and launcher interface are getting a makeover, too.

Anyone already enrolled on OnePlus’s Open Beta programme should already have access to the new features. There’s no word yet on when OnePlus plans to make it available for all 3 and 3T users.

