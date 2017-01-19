New Nintendo Switch image reveals unannounced games

A new image of the Nintendo Switch console has revealed a host of new details about the hybrid console, including a pair of previously unannounced games.

The photo tweeted by indie studio Nicalis (via Engadget) showcases its Cave Story and 1001 Spikes games within the menus.

The critically acclaimed platformer 1001 Spikes launched on all of the major platforms in 2014, including the Nintendo Wii U and 3DS. 2004’s platformer Cave Story is a bit of a cult classic too.

Elsewhere the image shows a ‘change user’ option within the Nintendo Switch interface, something that previously hadn’t been highlighted by Nintendo.

The same goes for the apparent Dark UI mode on display in Nicalis’ image.

“Issac was lonely so we brought a few freinds to keep him company,” Nicalis tweeted, in reference to the previously announced The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ launch title.

Nicalis later deleted the tweet, suggesting Nintendo may have had a word.

Regardless, it means there are probably more games we probably don’t know about and features Nintendo are yet to elaborate upon.

That can only be good news.

Are you sold on the Switch? Share your comments below.