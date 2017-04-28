New Nintendo 2DS XL: Everything you need to know

Nintendo has revealed the newest member of its portable console family – The New 2DS XL. Taking everything special about the New 3DS line of systems and enhancing it with a refined form factor and a lovely looking clamshell design.

It’s not launching until the summer, so now’s the best time to clue yourselves in. TrustedReviews has compiled everything you need to know about the New Nintendo 2DS XL including the release date, price, games, amiibo support and more.

New Nintendo 2DS XL release date - when is it coming out?

The Nintendo 2DS XL will launch in North America and Europe on July 28, 2017 in two different colour variants: Black + Turquoise and White + Orange.

New Nintendo 2DS XL price - how much does it cost?

It will retail for $150 at launch, although a UK price is yet to be announced. Considering the New 3DS XL currently costs around £170, this is quite the portable bargain.

New Nintendo 2DS XL specs - how powerful is it?

The internal components of the New 2DS XL are exactly the same as Nintendo’s line of New 3DS models. Meaning that it comes fitted with improved processing power that boosts performance in a select number of games such as Hyrule Warriors: Legends.

In terms of display, you’ve got two rather large screens with a crisper, clearer image. 3D support isn’t included, hence the name. It’s not exactly used much nowadays, so far from a deal breaker.

New Nintendo 2DS XL games - any exclusives?

The only exclusive games available on New Nintendo 2DS XL are those released under the ‘New’ moniker. Physical games with a black spine on the case won’t work on original 3DS systems, for example.

One of the only major examples is Xenoblade Chronicles 3D, a brilliant JRPG to play on the go. Aside from that, there aren't any standout exclusives, but all physical and digital 3DS offerings will work on the 2DS XL without any issues at all.

New Nintendo 2DS XL amiibo support - Does it work?

2DS XL works in the same way as the New 3DS XL. You need only pop the figurine on the bottom screen to scan it into your game. No need to pull out that pesky NFC reader anymore.

Will you be picking up a Nintendo 2DS XL later this year? Let us know in the comments.