Need for Speed: What we want to see

We know a Need For Speed reveal's coming at E3 2017, but which road is the racing franchise taking? Here's a wishlist of what we'd love to see.

2015’s Need for Speed was a strange, disappointing beast that failed to find its feet on modern consoles. Its dark, rainy open world was made worse by an obnoxious cast of characters shown through cringe-worthy FMV cutscenes. With any luck, EA has learned its lesson and will move the series to a better place in 2017. Confirmed to be at E3 2017, it’s only a matter of time until we catch a glimpse at the upcoming racer.

Need for Speed release date – When is it coming out?

Electronic Art’s annual franchises such as FIFA, Madden and occasionally Need for Speed launch towards the tail end of the year ahead of the Christmas period.

With an announcement to come at E3 in June, you can expect a release date to follow shortly after.

Need for Speed wishlist – Things we’d love to see

More personality

Need for Speed: Rivals and its 2015 reboot took pride in their expansive open worlds. Players could communicate with each other in the same instance while dynamically entering new events and building their racing prestige.

Unfortunately, they felt lifeless and empty.

The frostbite engine can render plenty of gorgeous vehicles and weather effects, but it can’t lend a bland cityscape a semblance of meaningful personality. Developer Ghost Games might have taken the framework from 2008’s Burnout Paradise, but it’s left behind all of the flair that matters.

No more cringe-worthy cutscenes

The worst part of 2015’s Need for Speed was its agonisingly obnoxious cutscenes. Reminiscent of FMV adventure games from the early '90s, it constantly subjected us to awful actors bragging about their hot new rides and monster energy drink. You know, like all the cool kids do.

It would have helped if they added anything to the overall experience or gave us some real reason to care. But they didn't, serving only to frustrate before every big race. And then they're yapping in your ear the entire time regardless. A stylistic choice gone spectacularly wrong, this isn't something we want to see return.

An arcadey experience

Many of the Need for Speed titles have felt a need to shoehorn stories into the world of high-speed racing. Undercover had you working for the cops. The Run had you escaping from them through a series of set pieces. 2015’s Need for Speed had us playing catch-up with a series of real-life racing legends with the personality of a garden shed.

Ghost Games should focus on making an experience that perfects the vehicles, how they control and the tracks you race upon. Nail this before trying to tell a ham-fisted narrative nobody cares about.

A more colourful setting

Forza Horizon 3 and, to a lesser extent, Driveclub, have shown how much difference a little bit of sunshine can make to a spot of racing. Playground Games’ magnum opus is one of the finest racers around. This is all because of its dense open world and staggering amount of player choice. Any vehicle is up for grabs, and you can personalise them in such a way to ensure victory is only a nitrous boost away.

Need for Speed could always hide optional challenges about the place, too. Encouraging exploration is essential in an open world, especially when your only mode of movement is limited to four wheels and a tank full of petrol.

Local multiplayer

This is a feature we simply don't see very often nowadays. We think it'd work wonders in Need for Speed if specific modes are engineered to take advantage of split-screen action. Beyond traditional racing and drift events we could also see the implementation of a Destruction Derby of sorts. The utter carnage that would surface upon slamming into your friends with a $5 million Lamborghini would make for some truly memorable scenes.

We know Frostbite is capable of such chaos, too – Battlefield 1 and Mass Effect Andromeda are packed with explosive moments.

What's on your Need for Speed wishlist? Let us know in the comments below.