New MacBook Pro 2017: Release date, price, specs, and news

New MacBook Pro 2017: All the release date, price, specs, and rumour news about Apple's next MacBook update.

Apple's big developer conference, WWDC 2017, has begun and its opening keynote has just finished. Amongst other things, we've had several new announcements including a MacBook Pro refresh.

Here's what we know so far:

MacBook Pro 2017 – What's changed

The big change here is the addition of Kaby Lake processors. That's Intel's 7th generation chipset and means the entire MacBook Pro line has received a significant bump in processing power, with new processor models from the more efficient generation of chips.

There’s also a new 13-inch MacBook Pro configuration, that comes sans Touch Bar but starts at the lower price of £1249/$1299. A lower-price MacBook Pro was something many people had been clamouring for, although it appears the only change that's been made to make this possible is halving the base model of storage to 128GB.

Our tables below show you what's new, with each model compared with its 2016 equivalent.

Model 2016 CPU 2017 CPU 13 non-touch 2-3.1GHz Core i5 2.3-3.6GHz Core i5 13 non-touch 2.4-3.4GHz Core i7 2.5-4GHz Core i5 13 Touch 2.9-3.3GHz Core i5 3.1-3.5GHz Core i5 13 Touch 3.1-3.5GHz Core i5 3.3-3.7GHz Core i5 13 Touch 3.3-3.6GHz Core i7 3.5-4GHz Core i7 15 Touch 2.6-3.5GHz quad-core Core i7 2.8-3.8GHz quad-core Core i7 15 Touch 2.7-3.6GHz quad-core Core i7 2.9-3.9GHz quad-core Core i7 15 Touch 2.9-3.8GHz quad-core Core i7 3.1-4.1Ghz quad-core Core i7

Model 2016 GPU 2017 GPU 13 non-touch Intel Iris 540 Intel Iris Plus 640 13 Touch Intel Iris 550 Intel Iris Plus 650 15 Touch Radeon Pro 450, 455 or 460 Radeon Pro 555 or 560

Model 2016 memory 2017 memory 13 non-touch 8-16GB 1866MHz LPDDR3 8-16GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 13 touch 8-16GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 8-16GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 15 touch 16GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 16GB 2133MHz LPDDR3

There doesn't appear to have been a bump in memory, which initial reports suggested, and we're stuck on a maximum of 16GB for all the devices. But the base model now gets 2133MHz memory, where before it was limited to 1866MHz.

Other than that, not much has changed. Previous reports suggested we'd see a new in-house chip that would improve low-power performance when the device is sleeping, but Apple mentioned no such thing during the WWDC Keynote.

That means the new MacBook Pro 2017 comes with all the same specs as existing models, from the Retina displays, Touch Bars on more expensive models and plenty of Thunderbolt 3 support.

We'll add more as we learn more.

New MacBook Pro 2017 Price and Release Date

As mentioned, the new MacBook Pros are available right now and the prices have changed. The 13-inch model is starting at £1249/$1,299 and the 15-inch starting at £2349/$2399.

